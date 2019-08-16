Wale ft. Jeremih “On Chill,” Common ft. Swizz Beatz “Hercules” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.19

The controversially self-proclaimed G.O.A.T. returns! After garnering all kinds of slander and support for crowning himself a rap legend, Wale looks to further drive the point home that he is indeed a greatest of all-time.

In the visual for his Jeremih assisted “On Chill,” Ralph Folarin finds himself in an extravagant pool party where he dismisses a threesome opportunity to spend quality time with “the one.”

Common meanwhile links up with Swizz Beatz to remind Black men of the strength they possess when living through police brutality and other aspects of the struggle in his black-and-white video for “Hercules.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Murda Beatz featuring Lil Pump and Sheck Wes, Yung Mal, and more.

WALE FT. JEREMIH – “ON CHILL”

HERCULES FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “HERCULES”

MURDA BEATZ FT. LIL PUMP & SHECK WES – “SHOPPING SPREE”

FBG BABYGOAT FT. YOUNG THUG – “SHE PRADA ME”

SUPA BWE FT. QARI – “LOOK”

JAY JUICE & NLE CHOPPA – “STICKS”

YUNG MAL – “NUMBERS”

ARIANO – “VIA GLIDDEN”

BLACK FORTUNE – “MCDEEZ”

