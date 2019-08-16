Ok Megan! Now that school is back in session she is ready to rep for the smart girls with “Hot Nerd Summer”! Are you here for it?
via: Shaderom
If you didn’t know, Megan Thee Stallion will be entering her junior year at Texas Southern University where she’s pursuing a degree in health administration. The H-Town Hottie is taking her movement into the cooler months by supporting all the girls getting their learning on.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _____ For all the #Hotties out there, there’s no need to stop being a #HotGirl come fall. Sure, summer is coming to an end but that does not mean the lifestyle has to. _____ If you didn’t know, #MeganTheeStallion will be entering her junior year at #TexasSouthernUniversity where she’s pursuing a degree in health administration. The H-Town Hottie is taking her movement into the cooler months by supporting all the girls getting their learning on. _____ “So, being a hot girl is like a lifestyle and everybody knows I’m still in college,” she told @accessonline. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real hot nerd fall. So, I’m just about to start putting on for all my school girls.” _____ Hot Nerd Fall is more than just a name for Meg, who has been promoting education for women for some time now. Back in June, she hosted the-click the link in our bio to read more! (📹: @accessonline)
Megan Thee Stallion & Draya Michelle Link Up On Vacation, The Hotties Are Besides Themselves
Megan Thee Stallion & Draya Michelle Link Up On Vacation, The Hotties Are Besides Themselves
1.1 of 18
2.2 of 18
3.3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.6 of 18
7.7 of 18
8.8 of 18
9.9 of 18
10.10 of 18
11.11 of 18
12.12 of 18
13.13 of 18
14.14 of 18
15.15 of 18
16.16 of 18
17.17 of 18
18.18 of 18
OK NOW! Megan Thee Stallion Doing “Hot Nerd Fall” For Girls In School was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com