OK NOW! Megan Thee Stallion Doing “Hot Nerd Fall” For Girls In School

Ok Megan! Now that school is back in session she is ready to rep for the smart girls with “Hot Nerd Summer”! Are you here for it?

If you didn’t know, Megan Thee Stallion will be entering her junior year at Texas Southern University where she’s pursuing a degree in health administration. The H-Town Hottie is taking her movement into the cooler months by supporting all the girls getting their learning on.

 

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _____ For all the #Hotties out there, there's no need to stop being a #HotGirl come fall. Sure, summer is coming to an end but that does not mean the lifestyle has to. _____ If you didn't know, #MeganTheeStallion will be entering her junior year at #TexasSouthernUniversity where she's pursuing a degree in health administration. The H-Town Hottie is taking her movement into the cooler months by supporting all the girls getting their learning on. _____ "So, being a hot girl is like a lifestyle and everybody knows I'm still in college," she told @accessonline. "It's gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I'm saying? Real hot nerd fall. So, I'm just about to start putting on for all my school girls." _____ Hot Nerd Fall is more than just a name for Meg, who has been promoting education for women for some time now. Back in June, she hosted the-click the link in our bio to read more!

[caption id="attachment_813779" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty[/caption] In more Megan Thee Stallion news, the captain of the boat is on a well-deserved vacation cause being the leader of the Hot Girl Summer movement is hard work. The internet exploded this morning when curvacious Texan dropped a video featuring herself and a bikini-clad Draya Michelle. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz86J8Fl9kA/ Who knew a video of Megan Thee Stallion and Draya Michelle is what the world the needed? It would seem when you decide to do a video with Meg for the gram your levels of sexy increase exponentially. Don’t believe us? You can refer to the video of the “Big Ole Freak” rubbing booties with Teyana Taylor while Trey Songz looked absolutely creepy. Anyway, Thee Stallion let go of footage of the two bombshells posing together for a flick looking as good as they want to be. We’re not sure if the person who was recording was going for the “on the boat” effect cause of the rocking back and forth in the video. https://twitter.com/yoyotrav/status/1151092330201530368 As you can imagine, the internet is all kinds of thirsty after taking in the 18 minutes of greatness and wants permission to board the boat immediately and who could blame them. Megan is still vacationing, so there is still time for her to bless us with more footage while we wait for her “X-rated” film Fever: Thee Movie For now, you can hit the gallery below to see the well-deserved thirst the video garnered. — Photo: Lorne Thomson / Getty

OK NOW! Megan Thee Stallion Doing “Hot Nerd Fall” For Girls In School was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

