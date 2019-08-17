Happy Birthday Auntie! Six Times Congresswoman Maxine Waters Proved She’s The Illest

It’s no secret that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is everyone’s favorite. From denouncing Trump to her tenured service in the United States Congress, Ms. Waters is known to mean what she says and says what she means.

To honor her 81st birthday on August 15, we gathered some of her top quotes that prove why this queen will always reign supreme.

“If you shoot me, you better shoot straight.”

Waters had some serious words for those sending her death threats. At the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles last July, she had this to say.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me.”

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she added to cheers.

“I’m reclaiming my time.”

Waters went full throttle against treasury Secretary Steve Munchin when she was interrupted during a House Financial Services Meeting.

“I’m a strong Black women and I cannot be intimidated.”

During an appearance with MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Waters reminded Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly to put some respect on her name after he made a derogatory remark about Waters’ hair.

“We’ve got to stop his a**!”

Just if you’re confused or have been living under a rock since November 9, 2016, the person she’s referencing is Donald Trump.

“All I can tell you is, your FBI Director has no credibility.”

WATCH: "The FBI Director has no credibility" — Congresswoman Maxine Waters makes her point in less than five seconds. pic.twitter.com/r0oghhaRqX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2017

Waters said this after a classified briefing with former director James Comey, surrounding the ongoing investigation into whether or not the Trump administration acted in conjunction with Russian officials to turn the 2016 election.

“After I discovered who Trump is and how he conducted himself. I never contemplated even going near those activities or events. I don’t like the way he has misled people or the way he has lied.”

“There’s nothing about him that I would want to be involved with. I don’t honor him and I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.”

Happy birthday queen!

Happy Birthday Auntie! Six Times Congresswoman Maxine Waters Proved She's The Illest