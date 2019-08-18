Some national analysts suggest that this may be a blessing in disguise, but either way you look at it this is a really tough blow to center DeMarcus Cousins.

Last week the Los Angeles Lakers back-up big man suffered the unfortunate setback while playing a pickup basketball game in Las Vegas. He signed a 1 year, $3.5 million deal with the Purple and Gold last month.

With about 2 months until the regular season starts the Lake Show will have some more roster tweaks to consider. Especially if they want to help LeBron James get his fourth NBA title.

Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Critical ACL Injury Video Surfaces was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted August 18, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: