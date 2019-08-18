CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Boosie Faces Up To 1 Year In Jail

#FreeBoosie???

Fantasia and Lil' Boosie Visit MTV's 'Sucker Free' - January 23, 2007

Source: John Ricard / Getty

Boosie is facing not 1 but 2 felony charges stemming from a drug bust that happen this past April in Georgia.

According to TMZ,  the local district attorney has charged Boosie with one count of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and another count for possession of a controlled substance. If convicted both he & his bodyguard who was present in the car could be behind bars for more than a year, with the exact sentence being dependent upon just how much weed was in their car.

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon

5 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon

Continue reading Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon

Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon

[caption id="attachment_817347" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Called it. Jay-Z will reportedly become part-owner of an NFL team as more details of his partnership with the pro football league come to light. Jigga faced heavy criticism, along with support, of Roc Nation's deal with the NFL, which was only exacerbated when word got out that Colin Kaepernick was not part of the situation. However, many speculated that the Brooklyn rapper was playing the long game, with a stake in an NFL team being an eventuality. Now it seems that is happening sooner than later. According to TMZ, source close to Jay-Z say he will have a "significant ownership interest" in a team soon. He's reportedly seeking ownership "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." Fair enough. If you're thinking his owning of Roc Nation would be a conflict of interest, Jay-Z is not an agent. Even more speculation, and debate, is surely on deck. Let us know what you think of this development in the comments, and check the inevitable reactions below.  

Boosie Faces Up To 1 Year In Jail was originally published on wiznation.com

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close