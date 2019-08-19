Natural Vibes: Meg Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Textured Tresses

In a business where celebs constantly switch up their hairstyles, wig units and other protective style options often reign supreme. We completely get it! These styles provide versatility in terms of various color hues and length options-something our natural manes can’t offer without suffering from excessive breakage. So, when our favorite “Hot Girl” Megan Thee Stallion left social media shook with her textured mane, we couldn’t help but swoon! Yes, her hair looks that good!

Many people still believe common misconceptions about Black hair such as it not being able to grow or being unhealthy. So, whenever we see celebs take a break from the wig and extension life to let their natural hair breathe, it’s always a great sight to see. And Megan just gave us another reason to love her with her curly mane debut.

Taking some much-needed R&R from her busy schedule, the Houston rap star headed to the islands after her first Beautycon LA this past weekend. In true Megan fashion, the beauty hit the gram to show off her curvaceous figure in a flaming hot bikini. While we can all agree that her body is to die for (I mean, let’s be honest here), her curly mane completely stole the show.

Appearing to be either a 4A to 4B texture, her shoulder-length fluffy fro is making the girls proud! The rapper first hit the ‘gram to give us a closeup with a boomerang video. She later hit social media with a full body shot along with the caption, “Natural ting.”

We stan a natural Queen and knowing that our girl is a part of the natural hair wave, she just won a few more points in our book.

While Meg has been focused on her music and conducting beach clean-ups with her fellow “Hot Girl” squad, we wouldn’t be surprised if the hair industry is next on her list. Her hair is undeniably gorgeous and there are a ton of natural hair companies that would jump at the opportunity to work with her. Who knows? Maybe a deal with The Mane Choice or Mielle Organics? The sky is the limit!

It is safe to say that “Real Natural Girl Sh*t” may become the rapper’s next catch phrase. We have to admit, it does have a nice ring to it!

Are you loving Megan’s natural hair? Let us know down in the comments below!

