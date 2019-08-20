Vaping Linked to 94 Mysterious Cases of Severe Lung Disease

Vaping has now been found by the CDC possibly linked to 94 cases of severe lung diseases. They announced this past saturday they are investigating a puzzling burst if severe lung-disease cases like to e-cigarette product use or vaping.

In June and adjust heath official have counted 94 probably cases of severe lung illness in 14 stares. There has been no evidence of an infectious illness behind the cases, the only common factor so far appears to be vaping.

Investigators are looking to find out more information about the e-cig and the different brands.

Courtesy of arstechnica.com