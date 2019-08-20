Black Girls Rock Resident Hairstylist Nafisah Carter Talks New E-Book

If you’ve ever been interested in building a career in the hair industry, now is your chance! Celebrity hairstylist Nafisah Carter is giving us the keys to success with her new e-book, Nafisah’s Hair Vendor Blueprint: A Digital E-Book Guide.

The beauty first hit the ground running by mastering the art of beauty at Dudley’s Beauty College. She then began her career at the infamous Rita Hazaan Salon that’s known for styling Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. She then leveled up by opening up her own salon, Nafisah’s Beauty Boutique in her hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Riding high on the waves of success, Nafisah is personally requested by Black Hair Australia to serve as a resident hairstylist. And every time she visits the country, she is hailed as the “Hair Savior,” because of her ability to restore severely dry, brittle hair and transform each mane into a beautiful masterpiece.

If that’s not enough, she has even landed the opportunity of a lifetime serving as the resident stylist for BET’s Black Girls Rock! While Nafisah has been killing the game, it’s always been important for her to learn from her mistakes. “The biggest lesson I have learned as a celebrity hairstylist is to know your worth, and not to devalue yourself,” she shares. “Know your worth and charge for it. Sometimes people will try to get over on you, but it’s so important to stick to your pricing and know the value of your brand.”

While some people are only interested in entering the hair industry for financial gain, it’s so much more to Nafisah. As a young girl growing up, hair has always been her passion and connecting with her clients has always been a major plus. So, with her new e-book, sharing the best vendors and tips for securing deals was a top priority.

My biggest inspiration was definitely my clients. “They would ask me how to successfully start their hair businesses, and they didn’t know where to begin, or what vendors are trusted,” she shares. “So I knew that I had to share my blueprint of trusted hair vendors that I stand by–Vendors that offer quality 100% virgin and raw hair that does not shed and tangle, and takes amazingly well to color, and is long-lasting.”

If you’re interested in building a career in hair entrepreneurship, make sure you purchase Nafisah’s Hair Vendor Blueprint: A Digital E-book Guide at: www.nafisahsblueprint.com.

