Young Thug ft. Gunna “Surf,” YFN Lucci ft. Trey Songz “All Night Long” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.19

Just a few days after the release of his first official studio LP, So Much Fun, Young Thug comes through with some new visuals which show him, well, having a lot of fun.

Keeping with the spirit of the summer season, Young Thug comes through with a clip for the Gunna assisted “Surf,” where they hit the beach with a gang of women on ATV’s and water guns, but ain’t no one hit no waves? Well, there were a lot of waves from twerking, but no one actually surfed. Just sayin.’

Keeping the fun in the sun, YFN Lucci and Trey Songz get together for a pool party at a big boy mansion where Lucci picks one lucky lady to wife up and spoil rotten in the visual to “All Night Long.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Slim Thug featuring Kill Kyleon, China Mac, and more.

YOUNG THUG FT. GUNNA – “SURF”

YFN LUCCI FT. TREY SONGZ – “ALL NIGHT LONG”

SLIM THUG FT. KILLA KYLEON – “WATER”

CHINA MAC – “BARDI”

BLACK MILK FT. MAHD – “RELATE”

LILJAYSOICY FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “BLITZ”

SVLM – “BIG FISH”

Written By: O Posted August 20, 2019

