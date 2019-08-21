Columbus PAY ATTENTION!! AEP warning customers about potential scams demanding immediate payment

Everyday it gets harder and harder to protect your money because it seems there is always some criminal out there trying to find a way to scam you outta of your money. And now it’s getting more difficult to know when your dealing with the right person , these crooks have every template known to man and they can make a copy of everything . It’s hard to not get scammed when the bill your paying online looks just like the one you always pay, I mean these thieves are great they will have the right bar codes and not to mention your info so why wouldn’t you pay the bill . But what you have to do is check then check again then check again after that, and now AEP is saying that these same crooks are once again doing their best to get you for your hard earned money by send out a “Pay Immediately” Alerts something that AEP says they never do….Full Story Here

