WANDA SYKES AND MIKE EPPS TO STAR IN NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

Netflix is getting a new comedy series featuring two of your favorite actor/comedians. Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps have inked a deal to star in a new comedy series for Netflix titled “The Upshaws.”

According to EURWeb.com, there is no premiere date for the series as of yet but its described as centering around a working-class Black family in Indiana struggling with how to make things work without a blueprint. Sykes and Epps are executive-producing the show along with “Insecure” writer Regina Y. Hicks.

 

