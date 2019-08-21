Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit

Tee Grizzley Aunt and manager was killed in what appeared to be a driveway shooting.

Details are not fully in but sources have confirmed on Wednesday that Tee Grizzley‘s manager was hit with bullets in the attack and has since passed away. These sources also say that Tee himself might have been the target.

In 2017, Tee Grizzley told fans in a Facebook page post that his aunt is managing his career. The caption read “My manager My Aunty My Big Homie if you die I can’t tell the story cause I’m dying wit u,”

We send out condolences to Tee and his family

