Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit

Tee Grizzley Aunt and manager was killed in what appeared to be a driveway shooting.
Details are not fully in but sources have confirmed on Wednesday that Tee Grizzley‘s manager was hit with bullets in the attack and has since passed away. These sources also say that Tee himself might have been the target.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In 2017, Tee Grizzley told fans in a Facebook page post that his aunt is managing his career. The caption read “My manager My Aunty My Big Homie if you die I can’t tell the story cause I’m dying wit u,”
We send out condolences to Tee and his family
The Latest:
- Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’
- #BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover
- Realness: Ricky On FX’s ‘Pose’ Smashes Expectations On How Black Men Walk, Talk & Show Love
- Instagram says new hoax post is fake, so don’t share it
- Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political Satire To Terrorism & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Co-Stars In New Mystery Movie
- News Anchor Jerry Revish to retire in November
- Cleveland officer accused of kidnaping and urinating on 12-year-old girl
- Why do Men and Women Send Nudes?
- 10TV News Jerry Revish Announces Retirement In November
- Big Rich Town: Lala Anthony, Joseph Sikora & Lela Loren Talk Paying 50 Cent, ‘Power’ Final Season & More