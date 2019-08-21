Improvements coming to Columbus Dangerous EastSide Intersection

Columbus has some very bad streets and highways, and later you may have noticed that theres a lot of construction going on. Just like the lane expansion on 270 North heading towards Easton. Well now the Mayor is deciding to add improvements to Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road.

“This community has actively voiced their concerns about pedestrian traffic in this area, given the number of children that walk to nearby community institutions, including the recreation center, library and Barnett Middle School,” stated Shayla Favor, a city council member.