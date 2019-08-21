CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Family’s Safety As He Prepares To Testify Next Month

Tekashi is worried about his family being targeted by gang retaliation for his upcoming testimony in court.

via TMZ

It’s just about time for Tekashi 6ix9ine to pay the piper, testifying in open court against his alleged kidnappers … while knowing full well it could make his family members targets of gang retaliation.

The rapper — who’s currently incarcerated on federal racketeering charges — is expected to testify next month about the kidnapping and assault he claims he fell victim to in 2018. Cops arrested a suspect in the case, who pled not guilty, and also claims Tekashi made up the whole thing.

