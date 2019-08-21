Official Three 6 Mafia Reunion Announced

Juicy J and DJ Paul will reunite the legendary Thee 6 Mafia trio for a series of concerts coming this fall – also rumored to continue for 2020. The super-group will perform September 7th at the One Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia; October 11th at the Loud Records 25th anniversary show in Newark, New Jersey and October 12th in Southaven, Mississippi, just outside their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The official reunion show will be the show taking place in Southhaven. Juicy J announced the line-up for this show will feature original Hypnotize Camp Posse members—including Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat. DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will also join the stage to kickoff the trio’s welcome back kickoff show.