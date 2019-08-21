Spike Lee Calls Out Press For Weak Coverage of Donald Trump’s White Supremacist Ways

When it comes to telling it like it is, famed film director Spike Lee doesn’t bite his tongue for no one. During an interview CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Lee touched on race, slavery, the press and the orange menace Donald Trump and he let the so-called President know how he really feels.

In the sitdown with Cooper, Lee kicked things off speaking on slavery and how this country was built on the backs of slaves and genocide.

“I think that most woke historians would say that this country, the United States of America, was built upon the genocide of people and slavery. I mean, that’s a fact.” Lee further added, “And I think that if we Americans came to study how this country started, we wouldn’t be talking about kick immigrants out, you know, because if it wasn’t — I mean, Native Americans, people brought here as slaves, everyone was immigrants. I woke up this morning and went on Instagram and felt my ancestors, not the only one saying this, but I think it’s a very important date today in American history.”

When the topic switched to Trump, Spike called out the press for tap dancing when it comes to reporting on Trump’s racist behavior.

“Another thing I’d like to say respectfully, why are we still asking is this guy a white supremacist?” said Lee. “I mean, like it’s not even the question, I mean, the Muslim ban, all Mexicans are rapists, drug dealers. And then Charlottesville, we have marching. The KKK, the alt-right, neo-Nazis, and he can’t make a decision between what’s right and wrong? What’s love and hate? Both people — I mean, that’s going to be — I mean, that quote, that’s going to be attached to him. He’s going to be on the wrong side of history, and that’s the first thing they will say, that quote.”

Cooper followed up by speaking on Republicans who do their best to defend their President even though he is dead wrong. The CNN host said he was “shocked” to see white men of different ages carrying tiki torches and chanting ‘Jews will not replace us,’” with no shame. Lee replied to both comments stating:

“Not buying it. You know what that is? Subterfuge. Shenanigans.”

“‘Blood and soil. Because the guy in the White House gave the dog whistles, like ‘come on out.’ So our guys in the White House say we’re good.”

We detect no lies from Mr. Lee at all.

