Shooting Near Clark Atlanta University Leave 4 Students Injured

A shooting late Tuesday night (August 20) near Clark Atlanta University has left two students of the school and two others from Spelman College injured. The four victims, aged 17 to 19, were all listed in stable condition and footage of the shooting has been captured.

The shooting happened during a block party around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest.

Police said when officers arrived, they found four female students, ages 17 through 19, with injuries. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are listed as stable.

Police identified them Wednesday as Erin Ennis, 18; Maia Williams-McLaren, 18; Elyse Spencer, 18; and Kia Thomas, 19.

Clark Atlanta University said two of the students were from Clark Atlanta and the other two were from Spelman College.

The location was on the steps of a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse students.

Police are on the lookout for the suspects connected to the shooting and are asking the public to chime in with tips.

