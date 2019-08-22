Producer Sues Drake & Big Freedia Over Allegedly Stealing Beat For “Nice For What”

A New Orleans producer has filed a lawsuit against Drake and fellow hometown artist Big Freedia, alleging that the pair stole one of his tracks for the “Nice For What” track. Sam Skully says a track he produced in 2000 was lifted for the Canadian superstar’s smash, and he’s also going after Drake over “In My Feelings” as well.

Samuel Nicholas III — who goes by Sam Skully — is suing the rappers claiming they used his beat for their hit collab, “In My Feelings.” He also claims Drake stole another one of his beats for his wildly successful track, “Nice For What”

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sam Skully claims Drake and Big Freedia sampled a portion of his 2000 track, “Roll Call,” but they never asked for permission and never forked over any dough.

In the docs, Sam Skully claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000, but says he didn’t know his work had been stolen until years later … when Drake and Big Freedia released songs that started climbing the charts.

Skully is also going after all involved record labels and other entities connected to the songs and seeks unspecified damages.

