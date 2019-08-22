Benny The Butcher “Took The Money To…,” Murs & 9th Wonder “God Black/Black God” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.19

Are we the only ones who miss seeing Maino walk around in his videos with a gold crown on his head? We know the young king doesn’t need a piece of gold on his head to prove he’s royalty but regardless that’s neither here nor there.

Today the Brooklyn rapper makes his return to the visual game with a new joint for his Manolo Rose assisted “Love and Loyalty” where the two stunt on the streets of New York with Bentleys, drop-top Lamborghinis, and physicals dripping in ice.

Going back to Cali, Murs spits some hard bars over a ridiculously hard 9th Wonder production in the streets of LA for his clip to “God Black/Black God.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny The Butcher, Cousin Stizz, and more.

MAINO FT. MANOLO ROSE – “LOVE AND LOYALTY”

MURS & 9TH WONDER – “GOD BLACK/BLACK GOD”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TOOK THE MONEY TO THE PLUG’S HOUSE”

COUSIN STIZZ – “TRYIN TO FIND MY NEXT THRILL”

TRAVIS THOMPSON – “GOD’S FAVORITE”

BILLY RAY FT. JINSU – “IN MY HOOD”

Written By: O Posted August 21, 2019

