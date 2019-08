Jeezy has announced that his latest project, TM104 which dropped today, will be his last. If that’s true it concludes an impressive run for the Atlanta MC, and from everything we’ve heard he certainly goes out with a bang.

Check out the project below and let us know what you think!

Posted August 23, 2019

