No Thank You: White House Thought Freeing A$AP Rocky Would Bring In Black Voters

We called it. Reportedly, the White House genuinely thought freeing A$AP Rocky from Sweden was a surefire way for Donald Trump to finesse more Black voters.

You may have heard—A$AP Rocky was held in a Swedish jail for a little over a month after he was accused of assaulting a man in Stockholm. The Harlem rapper and his two co-defendants maintain it was self-defense, but they were eventually convicted of assault.

However, they were freed and allowed to go home, and although found guilty, they were not given any jail time. During the media circus before the trial, Donald Trump openly pleaded with Sweden’s Prime Minister for the rapper’s release—only to get publicly curved.

Many called out the audacity of Trump worrying about Rocky’s fate, even if Kanye West and Kardashian asked Trump to intervene. A Yahoo News report seemingly confirms what many suspected, Trump’s push to free Pretty Flacko was to “facilitate a scene that would bolster Trump’s image among African-Americans.”

Again, Black people are not a monolith. Also, we can spot the jig from miles away, and Donald Trump is a blatant racist and white supremacist. Everything he does is transactional, so there was never a doubt about his ulterior motives in this situation—if you’ve been paying attention.

Anyway, Cheeto felt ways when A$AP Rocky didn’t grovel and thank Trump for the “help,” of course.

Per Yahoo News:

According to new details provided by sources involved, Trump’s role in pushing for Rocky’s release started with a reality television megastar calling the West Wing, a mysterious entertainment industry “fixer” and two Trump supporters. The president’s allies who connected Rocky’s team with the White House hoped to facilitate a scene that would bolster Trump’s image among African-Americans. Instead, they say they were left angry when Rocky failed to thank Trump or those around him.

The struggle only gets worse from here with tales of a fixer named Mr. Muhammad getting involved with Trump-loving tap dancers Pastor Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier to assist in Rocky’s release.

Scott and Lanier said they became involved after hearing from a man named Hassan Muhammad, who describes himself as a “fixer” for high-profile figures in the entertainment industry. In a pair of phone conversations this week, Muhammad, who has no web presence and was unwilling to name any of his contacts, said an associate of Rocky’s reached out to him about the rapper’s situation.

“I know how to handle or solve problems,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad, who had met Scott and Lanier in 2017, reached out to the two Trump associates for help on July 10, just five days after the Swedish court ruled that Rocky should be detained. “If you are in a situation like this, then there’s only one or two places you call, the White House or the State Department,” Muhammad said to Rocky’s team, adding, “I know somebody at the White House.”

Interestingly, Jared Kusher got wrapped up in this situation as was Kim Kardashian. Scott and Lanier shared their receipts, but it’s been radio silence from Team Rocky.

Probably because Trump’s intervention did anything but help.

Read the full story at Yahoo News. Stay woke.

No Thank You: White House Thought Freeing A$AP Rocky Would Bring In Black Voters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

