Cute Kitten Can’t Meow Yet So He Quacks Instead!

Since the internet spawned social media one thing is for sure… people love cats.

Well, people love cats and kittens.

The latest internet sensation just got adopted down in Texas. His name is Melvin, and last week he took social media by storm when animal caretakers discovered his unique way of meowing.

What the what???

According to Sarah, a volunteer at the Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, Texas, her and her team had heard a “very unique meow”, and thus the viral star was born.

You’ve gotta admit that that’s pretty cool! Even if you’re a dog lover!

