Friday an 8-year-old girl was killed and three were injured at a jamboree football game. A shooting was reported following a football game hosted at a local high school.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Harold’s Chop Suey according to STLtoday.com. The restaurant was two blocks north of Soldan High School.

A fight broke after the game when 4 people were injured, sadly one of the individuals hit by a stray bullet was an 8-year-old young female named Jurnee Thompson.

Thompson was shot in the stomach and later that evening died at the hospital. Three other individuals were also injured in the shooting.

Our prayers go out to the families at this difficult time. Please check back for updates regarding this tragedy. If you have any information please report to Chief John Hayden or your local authorities.

High school Shooting Leaves 1 Child Dead and 3 Injured in St. Louis

Written By: T-Marley Posted August 24, 2019

