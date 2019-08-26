Megan Thee Stallion 1st Artist To Take Over @TwitterMusic Handle, Holds Hot Girl Q&A

Megan Thee Stallion is out here living her best damn life. The leader of the Hot Girl Summer movement added another first on her list when she took over the @TwitterMusic handle.

During the Twitter takeover, Megan held a Hot Girl Q&A session with the account’s 12M followers sharing all sorts of tips and answering questions presented to her.

When fans asked her the burning question, what is the secret to her “strong knees?” The “Big Ole Freak” rapper had a surprising answer, Popeye’s legendary chicken sandwich.

Megan has already had some significant collaborations with her anthem “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj currently charting. When asked what artist she wants to do a song with most, the name that came up should come as no surprise.

B e y o n c e 🔥 https://t.co/eN02eBr5r0 — Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) August 26, 2019

When asked if she would hop on a song with Ariana Grande, Megan gushed over the singers vocal skills and confirmed she would love to collaborate with her as well.

She has an amazing voice 😍 definitely would collab 💕 https://t.co/ZSw3wLI13Z — Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) August 26, 2019

One hottie even asked if Megan would make Hottie World a reality television show? Thee Stallion seemed to be on board with that idea and also pressed MTV to make it happen.

Last but certainly not least, she also shared her personal tips in a thread for those hot girls currently in school who want to have a “Hot Girl Semester.” We would also like to see that on HD televisions as well, the world definitely needs more Megan. With the summer coming to a close, “Hot Nerd Fall” is in full swing.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

