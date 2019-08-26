Jeezy’s just a few days removed from dropping his latest LP TM104: The Legend of The Snowman, but instead of celebrating his last album on Def Jam Records he was coughing up a grip for a music infraction.

According to Bossip the ATL rapper quietly settled a lawsuit he was slapped with in 2015 in which an unknown production team out of St. Louis accused him of stealing “I Ball, I Stunt” and passing it off as his own without properly compensating them for their work.

In 2015, producer brothers Edward and Enaz Redden sued the “Thug Motivation 101” rapper in federal court, saying that Jeezy copied their song word for word – even the chorus – after they gave him a copy of their demo tape. Jeezy never responded to the case, and a judge issued a default judgment against him.

Jeezy owed a total of $112, 817, which includes interest, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The problem though, was that Jeezy apparently never paid up, so earlier this summer Enaz Redden sued him in Gwinett County State Court to collect the judgment. The legal action must have gotten Jeezy’s attention, because last month, Redden’s lawyer said they’d settled the case without having to go in front of the judge – which means Jeezy likely paid the debt.

Further proof that you might be able to ignore everyday people but you can’t ignore a judge’s ruling. At least not for long.

Jeezy Pays $100K To Producers Who Accused Him of Stealing “I Ball, I Stunt” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 21 hours ago

