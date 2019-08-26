You always hear the true R&B fans complain about the lack of soul in today’s music, but BJ The Chicago Kid is doing his best to change that perception.
BJ sits down with K. Foxx to discuss his new album 1123, which is titled after his birthday. They touch on a few of the collaborations, specifically the collaboration with Rick Ross.
BJ shares his thoughts on the “Top 50” lists, and shares a story about loosing his bag before the interview at the airport, and you get an insight that this soulful R&B singer still has that Chi-Town side of him!
Check out the full interview with K. Foxx and BJ The Chicago Kid above and sure to check out his new album, especially those who cherish that true R&B sound!
BJ The Chicago Kid Wants To Keep That Soulful R&B Alive With “1123” was originally published on rnbphilly.com