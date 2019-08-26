Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 MTV VMAs

It’s another night and another major award show as MTV presents the Video Music Awards!

Taking place in Newark, New Jersey, the annual show will have host Sebastian Maniscalco along with performances from Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more!

Swift and Ariana Grande lead all nominees with 7 noms apiece, including Video of the Year. Summer breakout stars Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for Video of the Year as well as Best New Artist and more! Check back throughout the night as we update you with all of the winners!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata​

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

BEST GROUP NOMINEES:

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEMS:

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 MTV VMAs was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 16 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: