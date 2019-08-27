CLOSE
Here’s Why You Should Switch Your Deep Conditioner For A Hair Mask

Every Black girl has a hair routine and whether you are natural or relaxed, you have been encouraged to add a weekly deep conditioner. This might take an extra step during wash day; however, hairstylists and naturalistas swear by this step. Wearing a deep conditioner allows whichever formula you use to penetrate through your strands. However, you have to apply it right.

Celebrity hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood explained, “You can’t just slap the product on the top of your hair.” You have to work your deep conditioner (or any product for that matter) through the hair. Especially if you have Type 4 hair, you need to work the product within the strands to help it penetrate. This means you need to take your time. “Section your hair in four, then section each section in two”, Leatherwood revealed on how to apply the product to your hair.

Deep conditioners can further penetrate if you wrap a warm towel around your head and let sit for 30-45 minutes. However, while I deep conditioner is good, they aren’t different from regular conditioners. Leatherwood stated, “Conditioner and deep conditioner are the same thing. A mask is something different. Deep conditioner means that you’ve left it on longer than 3 to 5 minutes.” You could get similar results by letting your regular conditioner sit for the same length of time (great trick for when you run out of a DC).

However, hair masks (or masques if you are fancy) are the holy grail of hair care. Masks are the equivalent of serums for skincare. A mask packs more nutrients in the product and depending on the one you use, infuses goodness into your hair. You should use a mask at least twice a month.

Beauties, did you think DC’s and a mask were the same thing? How do you incorporate them into your haircare routine? Tell us in the comment section!

