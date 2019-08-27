Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being deemed racist.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cramer recently did an interview with ABC7 in Detroit where she stated that Marysville should stay “a white community as much as possible.” She also went on to express her feelings that a black man and a white woman (or vise versa) should not marry and that this is against the Bible.
Cramer also went on to talk about foreigners should stay where they came from. Cramer stated to The Times Herald in Port Huron that she has nothing “against blacks” but believes marriage “need to be the same race.”
After backlash from the statements made, Cramer withdrew from the Marysville City Council race. She was one of five candidates running to fill three open city council seats in Marysville, Michigan.
Famous Folks from Michigan
Famous Folks from Michigan
1. Kenya MooreSource: 1 of 3
2. Reagan GomezSource: 2 of 3
3. Chris WebberSource: 3 of 3
The Latest:
- Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?
- Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa When Discussing Homophobia In Black Community
- It’s Never Going to End KFC Beyond Fried Chicken???? #EverybodysAVeganOrVegetarian
- New Updates to Ohio Stadium Aims to Increase Buckeyes Fans Gameday Experience
- 9 Buildings Will be Demolished for New Crew SC Stadium Downtown
- Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.”
- #MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An End; Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge
- LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Recreate Normani’s VMA Purple Makeup Look
- Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards That Made Me Yell At The Screen
- Here’s Why You Should Switch Your Deep Conditioner For A Hair Mask
Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com