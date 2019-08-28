Battle Rap Corner: Big Kannon Talks About Drama With Leagues & More

Fans want to see Kannon more on league cards, what’s the hold-up?

That was one of the main conversations I discussed with battler Big Kannon. As you know as a fan, we haven’t seen Kannon on a big-league card since his last battle with MTV Wildin’ Out‘s Charron on Rare Breed Entertainment (RBE).

However, things may change very soon. Hear what Kannon has coming up that fans will love. Plus how he feels about being considered “underrated” and which battler rapper he thinks “sucks.”

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

