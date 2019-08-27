Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump

Virgo season is in full effect and it looks like Cassie is having a birthday for the ages!
The 33-year-model and former singer announced on social media that she and boyfriend Alex Fine (also the father of her gestating baby) are engaged.
On Tuesday (August 27), the mother-to-be posted a beautiful sunset picture of her trainer beau, 26, down on one knee asking her to be his wife.
“I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote in a second post-engagement picture.
In addition to all this engagement happiness, on Monday (August 26), Cassie debuted her glorious baby bump in a beautiful photo spread that she shared with her followers on social media.
The 33-year-old definitely seems to be living her best life after announcing her break up with Sean “Diddy” Combs last fall after spending 11 years together. Last December she made her relationship with Fine public and announced in June that she was pregnant with their first child, a girl, who’s due later this year.
Fine has been as vocal about his love and admiration for Cassie, writing in June, “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo, which shows him kissing Cassie on the cheek.
“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”
Letter to my Daughter I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be
We are rooting for you girl! Congrats!
Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com