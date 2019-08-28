CLOSE
VIDEO: Richard Pryor Jr. Suggests That He Was Molested By Paul Mooney

Richard Pryor

Source: David Hume Kennerly / Getty

This is quite a strange story but after allegations surfaced that comedian Paul Mooney molested Richard Pryor Jr. now there seems to be some sort of confirmation that Mooney did in fact molest Pryor Jr.  Mooney is denying that claims but you can see what Pryor Jr. had to say below and you be the judge.

 

 

VIDEO: Richard Pryor Jr. Suggests That He Was Molested By Paul Mooney was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

