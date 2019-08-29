Local Pantries Fight To Help Feed Families During Back-To-School Time

Kids going back to school leads to some families struggling to feed their family.

Local pantry in Worthington is trying to help those who may be struggling to feed their families as children go back to school.

The Worthington Resource Pantry help serve Northern Franklin and southern Delaware counties. People can shop at their pantry for free for healthy food options. There number one goal is to: “changing the way people think of, and how they utilize, food pantries as a resource to provide for their families.”

If you are not in the Worthington area you can check out Mid-Ohio Foodbank serves a 20 county area.

Plugin your zip code to find the pantry nearest you:https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/get-help/get-food/ For more information on Worthington Resource Pantry: https://www.worthingtonresourcepantry.org/ or 614-985-1766.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV