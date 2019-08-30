Maino Drops His Latest LP ‘On Everything I Love’ [LISTEN]

Before “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine dyed his hair magically delicious and after Jay-Z wrapped up the Roc, Maino was laying claim to the Brooklyn throne and the truth is no one really disputed that assertion. So why he decided to retire his trademark gold crown is anyone’s guess, but that surely didn’t mean he was retiring his mic as the “Hi Hater” rapper from the Do-or-Die Bed Sty section of Brooklyn returns with his latest effort.

On Everything I Love marks Maino’s third studio album and first LP since his 2012 sophomore release The Day After Tomorrow. Featuring the likes of Jim Jones, Dave East, and Macy Gray (whew! It’s been a minute since we’ve said her name), On Everything I Love clocks in at 13 tracks and from the sounds of it, Maino’s still sounding like the majesty of Kings County even if he isn’t wearing the icey headwear he once did.

Check out On Everything I Love below and let us know if Maino’s still on his A-game.

