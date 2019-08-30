Are Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons Dating In Real Life? [PHOTOS]

If you’ve ever watched the “black-ish” spin-off “grown-ish,” you might have witnessed the fictional love story between Doug and Jazz, portrayed by Diggy Simmons and Chloe Bailey. Watching them both on screen, you might have noticed that the chemistry between the two was palpable. And it doesn’t hurt that both of them are physically beautiful. I don’t know about y’all but following a budding relationship through all of its trials and triumphs is good tv, and Diggy and Chloe have been fun to watch.

But now, rumors are swirling that art might be imitating life.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Bailey and Simmons were seen out with one another recently.

Someone snapped a picture of the youngins at Dave and Buster’s having dinner and apparently the two shared a kiss before leaving.

As much as I would like for this story to be true, I’m not entirely convinced. This could easily be a scene from “grown-ish,” although the source told The Neighborhood Talk that there were no cameras around. I think it would be hard to hide those.

I can’t see Bailey starting to share these type of details about her personal life. So we’ll just have to keep our ears and eyes open to see what becomes of this potential boo-ship.

Are you here for a possible relationship between Chloe and Diggy?

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

