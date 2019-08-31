Didn’t Make It To The Made In America Festival? Watch It Here [Stream]

The Made In America Festival returns for its fifth year to the city of Philadelphia, and once again will provide fans an opportunity to witness the festivities without having to actually be on the grounds. The MIA festival will be live streamed and we have them laid out for you courtesy of TIDAL.

The streaming service has been providing an inside look at the festival since its inception and this year’s stacked lineup has a lot to offer over the next two days. The MIA festival kicks off today (August 31) at 2:00PM EST with four stages delivering the likes of Madlib and Freddie Gibbs, Prince George’s County, Md. act IDK, Buddy, Roddy Riccch, Jorja Smith and many others with Cardi B closing out the first night at 9:30PM EST.

For day two, the show gets going at 2:00PM EST with Lil Tecca, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranada, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and more with Travis Scott closing it out at 9:30PM EST.

Keep your eyes peeled for the acts you want to see by way of the schedule below and then find the stage links as well. Learn more by following this link.

