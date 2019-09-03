Shameik Moore On The Craziest Wu-Tang Story He Heard While Portraying Raekwon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Shameik Moore slid through Studio One to about his experience portraying Raekwon on the upcoming Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which streams Sept. 4th. The Atlanta native wasn’t even alive when the legendary Staten Island hip-hop collective The Wu-Tang Clan busted on the scene with their seminal debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) but he talks about how he was able to immerse himself into the history and culture. The actor lets us in on how he was able to capture his iconic character and also the craziest stories he heard about Wu-Tang.

Posted September 3, 2019

