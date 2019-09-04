J. Lo & Cardi B Take Constance Wu Under Their Wing in Final Trailer To ‘Hustlers’

We’re only a few days from witnessing Cardi B’s big screen debut in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and while most heads are just excited to see J. Lo, Cardi, and Lizzo work the pole like they’ve dreamt about for years, they probably aren’t aware that the film is based on a true story.

Centered around an article from The Cut called The Hustlers At Score, the film follows a group of strippers who juxed a pack of Wall Street wolves after pumping them full of alcohol and whatever else Cardi B proudly admitted to using to get over on unsuspecting clients during her pole dancing days. Were they an offshoot of the Occupy Wall Street movement? Probably not but we ain’t mad at them for putting in that work.

Starring Jennifer Lopez as the OG exotic dancer trying to put Constance Wu on to the game, Hustlers will also feature the talents of the aforementioned Cardi B, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer.

Check out how these modern day Robin Hoods made Wall Street fat cats cough up that dough the latest trailer for Hustlers below and let us know if you’ll be making it rain at the theater come this weekend.

