It’s never easy to lose a parent. Our prayers go out to Miami rapper Trina, she recently lost her mom to a battle with cancer.

Social media post have revealed that Vernessa Taylor, who was originally from the Bahamas, passed away Tuesday (September 3rd) at just 62 yrs old.

Nicki Minaj showed love to Trina on twitter by posting this message:

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

PRAYERS UP: Trina’s Mom Passes from Cancer was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted September 4, 2019

