Somebody needs to get the strap for 50 Cent. The infamous internet troll had to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo for a very lame comment he made towards his girlfriend.

Fofty is already getting on people’s nerves because he changed the Power’s theme song and replaced it with a remix we didn’t ask for. Now he really played himself by talking about the Hip-Hop’s hottest artist Megan Thee Stallion. Moneybagg Yo and Thee Stallion’s relationship has been heating as of late with the couple being more open about dating. Over the weekend the “Dior” rapper shared a very tantalizing photo of the leader of “Hot Nerd Fall” seductively posing on a pool table with the caption “She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit.”

Fifty being the troll he is couldn’t resist the opportunity to rib his friend. He left a comment under the post stating “All kinda good looking hoes out here the pressure a break em. Lol.” He failed to clarify what he meant by the comment. But some are interpreting it as him saying there are plenty of good looking women that will make it difficult for Moneybagg to stay faithful. We doubt he has that issue at all, especially with Meghan.

Moneybagg did take issue with Fif’s use of the term “hoe” in regards to Thee Stallion and replied “Yeah hoes, but she don’t fall in dat category.” The “Outta Control” rapper apologized immediately “claiming he didn’t even realize that it was Megan” in the photo and “he meant no disrespect.”

This should definitely serve as a lesson to the G-Unit general to be a bit more cautious while trolling.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb Comment Towards Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: