Power Episode 3 Sneak Peek

Power S5 Ep 7

Source: Starz / Starz

Every Episode is getting better, even on it’s final season the suspense is still awaiting your eyes or mine every saturday night. Well Sunday But I got the Starz App so I watch on Saturday night.

Who will die?

How will it end?

If your like me I will  not miss a minute of the epic ending I hope for.

Check out the sneak peek of episode 3 Directed by 50 cent himself before you watch the entire episode.

@deuceonair

#Focus

Power Episode 3 Sneak Peek was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

