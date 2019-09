Black Girls Rock aired Sunday (September 8th) and the show was once again amazing! Icons actresses Regina King and Angela Bassett were both honored and the show was hosted by the hilarious Neicy Nash. Other honorees included Ciara, H.E.R, Mothers of The Movement, Debra Martin Chase and more.

Check out some of the performances below:

What a royal night. Did you watch?

