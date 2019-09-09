I don’t know what is up with these celeb siblings lately but clearly the apples fell in two totally different directions from the tree when it comes to Kawhi and his sister who has just been accused of killing an 84-year-old woman at a casino in California.

via NYDN

Afaf Anis Assad was assaulted at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on Aug. 31, police said. The Long Beach resident died from her injuries four days later. Kimesha Williams, 35, and Candace Townsel, 39, have been charged with murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Williams is the sister of Leonard, according to the Press-Enterprise newspaper.

The assault victim was found unconscious in a casino bathroom.

Kawhi Leonard Sister Accused Of Murdering 84-Year-Old Woman was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted September 9, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: