Over 100 Lyft Customer Complaints About Being Assaulted

Is Lyft the safest way for easy-access transportation?

Lawsuits have claimed that in 2015 and 2016, Lyft received close to 100 reports of its drivers sexually assaulting passengers — from a single U.S. state.

In a San Francisco Superior Court complaint filed Wednesday, 14 women from across the U.S. say they were sexually assaulted or raped by their Lyft driver between 2018 and 2019.

The crimes, they say, occurred because of lax hiring standards and a failure to warn passengers about those standards. Nearly 100 reports came from passengers in California. The reports were logged over an 18- to 20-month span.

Lyft declined to answer Yahoo Finance’s questions concerning the number of sexual assault reports communicated to the company from its passengers.

Lyft responded later stating, “As a platform committed to providing safe transportation, we hold ourselves to a higher standard by designing products and policies to keep out bad actors, make riders and drivers feel safe, and react quickly if and when an incident does occur. Our commitment is stronger than ever, as we dedicate more resources in our continued effort to ensure our riders and drivers have the safest possible experience.”