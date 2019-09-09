CLOSE
Reminder: Instagram Belongs To Will Smith, He Just Lets The Rest Of Us Use It

Will Smith has done it again with another hilarious, viral Instagram post. This time, he revisited one of his classic episodes of The Fresh Prince and one of the most popular songs in Broadway history to create an Instagram video that we can’t stop watching.

 

Wait For It…⁣ ⁣ 📹: @westbrook

