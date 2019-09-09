Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured

Some Hip-Hop fans are glad to be alive after this weekend. Things got dangerous after ticket holders thought they heard gunshots at a recent show.

Billboard is reporting that the crowd in attendance at the Lil Weezyana Festival experienced some tense moments throughout the day. According to the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate two loud disturbances caused many in the crowd to run for their safety shortly after Meek Mill’s performance. While it has yet to be confirmed what caused everyone to charge towards the exits, local police speculate that either a fight or perceived gunfire led to the disarray.

“My brother said to me and my cousin, ‘Run. Just run. I don’t know what’s happening,’” local attorney Melanie Melasky remembered. “I turned around at one point to see what was happening, but everyone was running away. No cops were going toward”.

Fans at #lilweezyanafest2019 hiding behind truck after crashing through barricade during apparently false gunshot scare pic.twitter.com/0GjhjVzGeW — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) September 8, 2019

As a result of the mad dash several received injuries ranging from cuts, scrapes and bruises. A 17-year-old girl who lost consciousness was treated onsite. Some of the infrastructure was also overrun leaving tents, barricades and tables unusable. Additionally the commotion led to some criminal behavior with some looting at the beverage booths.

Nevertheless the show continued even after the fracas. Following Meek’s 30-minute performance Travis Scott and Lil Wayne hit the stage. Live Nation Entertainment, the festival’s promotion company, has yet to formally comment on the matter.

