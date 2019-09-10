NYPD Officer Caught On Video Making Fun of Dying Man

The NYPD is now under more controversy as audio tape has come forward with an NYPD officer being heard making fun of a dying man. The suspect fled from cops around 2:30am Monday, he had a black mask on and fired shots the patrol car.

29 yr old Brandon Clayton was fatally shot by an officer who is still junked was heard saying

“That’s one less a**hole to sue us,” the officer joked.

Right after taking Claytons life, the Daily Mail reports.

The officer has become scrutinized by fellow officers who claimed the shooting was justified.

“The NYPD is aware of the video and it is under review,” an NYPD spokeswoman told The Post