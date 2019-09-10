iPhone 11, What to Expect?

These days people are hanging onto their smartphones because prices are so expensive, and they’re not getting cheaper.

Apple is launching their latest phone, the iPhone 11 will be in store before we expect it.

USA today.com reports the iPhone 11 will have a third lens for capturing wider-angle still, and videos. There may even be a slo motion video setting for selfies.

Apple says there will be Face ID recognition improvement, which will make it easier to unlock your phone faster.

Just keep in mind that pricing for this will be a Wild Card.

