Lil Baby & Future “Out The Mud,” Dom Kennedy ft. The Game, Jay 305 & MoeRoy “Pharaohs” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.19

This past summer Lonzo Ball’s favorite rapper, Future has been going hard dropping visuals whether they be his own or he’s popping up in someone else’s and today he continues his grind going into the Fall by linking up with Lil Baby.

Collaborating for the clip to “Out The Mud,” Lil Baby and Future hold it down on the block with the neighborhood locals where they highlight different aspects of the struggle including police harassment and counting every last penny in the pocket. That’s real.

From the struggle to the good life, Dom Kennedy throws a get together at a big boy mansion where The Game, Jay 305 and MoeRoy kick it with a gang of honeys in the visual for “Pharaohs.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Hermitude featuring Buddy and BJ The Chicago Kid, Gallant featuring Sabrina Claudio, and more.

LIL BABY & FUTURE – “OUT THE MUD”

DOM KENNEDY FT. THE GAME, JAY 305 & MOEROY – “PHARAOHS”

HERMITUDE FT. BUDDY & BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “ONEFOURTHREE”

GALLANT FT. SABRINA CLAUDIO – “COMPROMISE”

REXX LIFE RAJ & KENNY BEATS – “MOONWALK”

MIKE – “STORM & THE CALM”

