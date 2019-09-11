Another sad situation in Avondale. This time a young woman has been killed by a stray bullet.

Via: (WKRC)

Police have identified a woman who was fatally shot while inside her apartment in Avondale on Tuesday.

It happened on Prospect Place near Harvey Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to the scene by ShotSpotter which indicated multiple rounds were fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Shauna Gardner dead inside the home.

They said she was killed by a stray bullet that came from the streets.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

Cincinnati: Woman Killed By Stray Bullet In Avondale was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted September 11, 2019

Also On Power 107.5: